Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $87,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,515,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,530,000 after buying an additional 444,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 48.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,291,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,700,000 after buying an additional 421,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after buying an additional 356,161 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,553,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,883,000 after buying an additional 271,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.17. The company had a trading volume of 160,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,193. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

