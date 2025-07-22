World Acceptance (WRLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.44 per share and revenue of $122.38 million for the quarter.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $165.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.52 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 15.89%. On average, analysts expect World Acceptance to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $162.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 19.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.90. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $177.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on World Acceptance

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $389,325.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,174.02. The trade was a 33.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,250. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,560 shares of company stock worth $548,875. 43.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in World Acceptance stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.41% of World Acceptance worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.