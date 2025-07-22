WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,563 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Southern by 400.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in Southern by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.20.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 937,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $96.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.64%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

