WMG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,711,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5,296.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,275,000 after buying an additional 912,463 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 687,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,841,000 after buying an additional 536,584 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 981.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 585,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after buying an additional 531,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,229,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMST traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,062. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

