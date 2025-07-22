WMG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $4,484,317.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 367,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,472,465.49. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,822.88. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.28. 26,478,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,054,339. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $155.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.16, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.57.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

