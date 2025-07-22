WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $4,448,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $4,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,706,000 after purchasing an additional 814,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. 1,939,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,924,029. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

