WMG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 10,421 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 64.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,323 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,737.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 520,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after acquiring an additional 492,007 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,482.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 499,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,064,000 after acquiring an additional 468,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,801,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 401,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 264,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,726. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

