WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.64 and traded as high as $56.62. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $56.48, with a volume of 52,339 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.7%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGS. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 41,184.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 110,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

