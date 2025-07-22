What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for HBAN Q3 Earnings?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.6%

HBAN opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 59,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $848,101.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,717.28. This trade represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $623,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,991.68. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,536. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,956,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,611,094,000 after purchasing an additional 978,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,828,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,432 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

