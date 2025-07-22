Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.