Wesleyan Assurance Society Sells 5,216 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wesleyan Assurance Society reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.22. 2,042,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,118,394. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $399.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.12.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

