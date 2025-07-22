Wesleyan Assurance Society Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wesleyan Assurance Society lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,075 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 986,366 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,929,000 after acquiring an additional 922,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after buying an additional 756,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.08. 525,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06.
DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -863.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.31.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
