Wesleyan Assurance Society Lowers Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wesleyan Assurance Society reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 796,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,708. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -48.93%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, EVP Stephen N. Landsman bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $927,360.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,360. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mehmood Khan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.33 per share, with a total value of $301,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,604 shares in the company, valued at $346,819.32. This trade represents a 662.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

