Wesleyan Assurance Society Has $9.32 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wesleyan Assurance Society reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,508,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after buying an additional 9,313,783 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,100,000 after buying an additional 5,772,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,134,000 after buying an additional 2,161,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 124.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,206,000 after buying an additional 1,936,520 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,837,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

