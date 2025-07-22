Wesleyan Assurance Society Decreases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wesleyan Assurance Society lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,880 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 27.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.61.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.79. 241,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.03 and a twelve month high of $326.62.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

