Wesleyan Assurance Society Cuts Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Wesleyan Assurance Society cut its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.4%

GE stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.10. 1,826,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,632,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $272.80. The firm has a market cap of $276.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.37.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

