Wesleyan Assurance Society Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.7% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 610,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $192,948,000 after buying an additional 43,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.04. 1,110,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,767,932. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $649.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.