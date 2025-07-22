Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Travelers Companies (TRV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) recently:

7/21/2025 – Travelers Companies had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

7/21/2025 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $284.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2025 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $304.00 to $316.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2025 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $264.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2025 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2025 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $264.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2025 – Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $274.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $280.00.

5/28/2025 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $290.00 to $303.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of TRV traded up $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,926. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.21 and a twelve month high of $277.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bearing Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

