Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 4,069 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $94.85.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $105,927.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.78.

Get Our Latest Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.