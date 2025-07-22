Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 47.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $113.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day moving average of $115.99.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 385.32%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial set a $131.00 price target on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.28.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 117,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,939,336.24. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,621,540. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

