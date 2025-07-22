Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,393,000 after acquiring an additional 741,782 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 43,825 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $4,673,936.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,403,843.95. This trade represents a 20.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,625 shares of company stock worth $8,595,110. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $104.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $121.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BJ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Argus raised BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

