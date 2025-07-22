Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $365,000 Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $560.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.66 and a 200 day moving average of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.49 and a 12 month high of $570.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EME. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

