Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,042,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,975,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,133,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after acquiring an additional 40,724 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,924,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $172.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $173.02.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.