Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 1,030 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,469,000 after buying an additional 2,796,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,223,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,019,480,000 after buying an additional 2,044,645 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,763,000 after buying an additional 913,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,447,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.39.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.86.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

