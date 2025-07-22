Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lifted by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 94.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.68. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $216,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 628,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,851,623.92. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,041.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,431,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,724,989.77. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,820 shares of company stock worth $14,584,875 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

