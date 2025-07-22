W.P. Carey (WPC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect W.P. Carey to post earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect W.P. Carey to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. W.P. Carey has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price target on W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

