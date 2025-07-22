VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 3,617 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 54,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Jones Trading dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,586,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,332,650. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 15.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $158,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 447,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,004.23. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $149,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 90,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,291.15. This trade represents a 16.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

