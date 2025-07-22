Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Voya Financial worth $22,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $270,680,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $96,508,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,950,000 after purchasing an additional 497,348 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after purchasing an additional 339,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,274,000 after purchasing an additional 301,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.9%

VOYA opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Voya Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493.90. This represents a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Voya Financial

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.