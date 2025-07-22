Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,631 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $23,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 136,532 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 20.4% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

NYSE:MAN opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -110.98 and a beta of 1.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is -378.95%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

