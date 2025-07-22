Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,021 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Sanmina worth $27,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SANM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.95. Sanmina Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $107.03.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

