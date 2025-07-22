Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of OGE Energy worth $25,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 24,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,429,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 613.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 85,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 73,280 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 43,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. This represents a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $302,841.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,835.92. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corporation has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

