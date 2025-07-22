Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318,590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $26,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.46.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.14, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $86.45.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

