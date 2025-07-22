Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 19,965 Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $23,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,436,622,000 after purchasing an additional 555,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after purchasing an additional 658,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,666,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,318,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,663,000 after acquiring an additional 110,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.73%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.