Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 153,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Douglas Emmett worth $27,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,794,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,826,000 after buying an additional 1,520,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,526,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,268,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after buying an additional 514,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,045,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.4%

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $251.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 237.50%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

