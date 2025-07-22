Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $26,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Vericel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,476,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,891,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,288,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,775,000 after buying an additional 701,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,122,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 227,675 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 862,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period.

Vericel stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,182.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. Vericel Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. Vericel had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

