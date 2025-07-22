VCI Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,461 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 117.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Elwood Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 219,808 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $58,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $328,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3%

Salesforce stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.85.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $404.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $1,163,284.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,029.18. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $613,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,282,283.36. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,069 shares of company stock worth $9,698,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

