VCI Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

VCI Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.44. 6,090,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579,910. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $260.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.