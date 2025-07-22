VCI Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 163,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,530,000 after buying an additional 364,307 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Dbs Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.19.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4%

HLT traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.88. 809,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.93. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.46.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

