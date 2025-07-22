VCI Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 10.3% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. VCI Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $24,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 59,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $5,713,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,419. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

