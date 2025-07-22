VCI Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.20.

Quanta Services stock traded down $7.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.59. 420,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,718. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $405.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

