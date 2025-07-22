VCI Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.25.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $98,449.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,362. The trade was a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock worth $104,014,443. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $230.76. The stock had a trading volume of 334,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,047. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $245.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.34 and its 200 day moving average is $215.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

