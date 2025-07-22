VCI Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2025

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWOFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $98,449.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,362. The trade was a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock worth $104,014,443. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $230.76. The stock had a trading volume of 334,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,047. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $245.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.34 and its 200 day moving average is $215.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.