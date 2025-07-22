VCI Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,839,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $306,465,000 after purchasing an additional 226,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.18. 5,156,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,338,686. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $671.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $251.60.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.29.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

