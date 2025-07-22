Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Boosted by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 33.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $121,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,023,000 after buying an additional 807,748 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 743,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,575,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the period. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,436,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $309.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $507.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $311.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.12 and its 200 day moving average is $287.54.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

