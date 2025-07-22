Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,590,000 after acquiring an additional 344,795 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,183,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,283,000 after acquiring an additional 128,356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,910,000 after purchasing an additional 81,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,885,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,769,000 after buying an additional 150,007 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VTI stock opened at $309.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.12 and a 200 day moving average of $287.54. The firm has a market cap of $507.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $311.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.