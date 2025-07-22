Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Nelson Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $243.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

