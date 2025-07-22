Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

