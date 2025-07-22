Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Reduced by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

VOE stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.35. The company had a trading volume of 143,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,242. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

