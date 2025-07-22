Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $291.59 and last traded at $290.51, with a volume of 167536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $289.69.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.80.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.