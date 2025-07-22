Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 367.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

