Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 408,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,476,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,778,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $447.26. 399,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,952. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $451.83.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

